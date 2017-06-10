AGa s office files suit against paving company accused of defrauding homeowners
A Baldwinsville company accused of overbilling for paving work at multiple north country homes and businesses has been hit with a lawsuit from the state Attorney General's Office. The attorney general's office said State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the business from conducting or soliciting any paving business while the lawsuit is pending.
