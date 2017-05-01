VIDEO: Why are BU students protesting?

VIDEO: Why are BU students protesting?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Binghamton University students entered the fifth day of a sit-in in the Couper Administration Building on Monday as they protest security measures the school is mulling instituting on the West Side of Binghamton. VIDEO: Why are BU students protesting? Binghamton University students entered the fifth day of a sit-in in the Couper Administration Building on Monday as they protest security measures the school is mulling instituting on the West Side of Binghamton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students Protest Blue Light Installations 56 min LOL 1
Patrick 8 hr mulligan 2
Patrick J Perry 8 hr thief 2
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 9 hr conklincolt 73
What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care 9 hr consumers right 3
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 20 hr Mulligan 31
Remote car starter installed ba J&R in Binghamton Sun happy camper 421 2
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,385 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC