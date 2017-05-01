Tornado Watch: Weather service issues...

Tornado Watch: Weather service issues alert Monday

TORNADO WATCH: Weather service issues alert Monday The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2poHCor Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible Monday evening as the National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a tornado watch for parts of New York and Pennsylvania. According to a statement released around 2 p.m. Monday, wind gusts could reach 75 mph, with quarter-sized hail possible as well as "a couple strong tornadoes."

