Three Hurt in Head-On Crash in Constantia, N.Y.

Two Binghamton men and an Afton man are recovering from injuries following a head-on crash on State Route 49 in Constantia in Central New York May 21. Oswego County Sheriff's officials say a car driven by 24 year old Eric Frayer of Afton had been reported stolen and involved in a hit and run crash in Oneida County before being involved in the collision with the vehicle carrying 61 year old Randall Rudik of Binghamton and his son, 26 year old Michael Rudik. All three suffered non life-threatening injuries.

