Thousands out for Binghamton Bridge Run More than 1,000 runners participated in Sunday's Greater Binghamton Bridge Run. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pknxwl Bath's Bryan Morseman, 31, claimed top honors at the Binghamton Bridge Run Sunday, May 7. His winning time of 1:10:07 bested second place by over three minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.