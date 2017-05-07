Thousands out for Binghamton Bridge Run
Thousands out for Binghamton Bridge Run More than 1,000 runners participated in Sunday's Greater Binghamton Bridge Run. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pknxwl Bath's Bryan Morseman, 31, claimed top honors at the Binghamton Bridge Run Sunday, May 7. His winning time of 1:10:07 bested second place by over three minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Shotta17
|33
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|4 hr
|QueenB
|41
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|14 hr
|Shotta17
|8
|Ex-cop is charged and a community weeps
|Sat
|JusticeForJordan
|1
|Police officer charged
|Fri
|BLM
|1
|15 year old honor student
|Fri
|Wanker
|5
|heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in...
|Fri
|your honor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC