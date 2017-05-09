Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy

Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy Theo Felton, founder of Johnson City's Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, died on April 18. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2psdxRv As young adults in 1950s south Georgia - as the Civil Rights movement began to unfold - Theo and Barbara Felton couldn't find any jobs or opportunities. Theo died on April 18 at age 82. He leaves behind a legacy forged by Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, a soul food restaurant that was a staple in Johnson City for almost 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest... 2 hr conklincolt 10
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 2 hr conklincolt 81
Tenney celebrates 2 hr conklincolt 4
The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15) Mon Heather 34
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! May 7 QueenB 41
Ex-cop is charged and a community weeps May 6 JusticeForJordan 1
Police officer charged May 5 BLM 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC