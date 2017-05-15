SUNY prof to run against Claudia Tenney to 'bring facts back to Congress'
Patrick Madden, 50, of Vestal, will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District. The computer scientist at SUNY Binghamton is making his first run for public office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|22
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|13 hr
|GEORGE
|98
|The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story)
|13 hr
|owd0924
|4
|John Jones is a Coward
|Mon
|nyb
|6
|Making millions at the BHA
|Mon
|LOL
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Mon
|IndsideHer
|46
|Lots of free parking downtown
|May 14
|LOL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC