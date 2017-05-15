SUNY prof to run against Claudia Tenn...

SUNY prof to run against Claudia Tenney to 'bring facts back to Congress'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Post-Standard

Patrick Madden, 50, of Vestal, will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District. The computer scientist at SUNY Binghamton is making his first run for public office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) 5 hr AIPAC mohels 22
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 13 hr GEORGE 98
The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story) 13 hr owd0924 4
John Jones is a Coward Mon nyb 6
Making millions at the BHA Mon LOL 3
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! Mon IndsideHer 46
Lots of free parking downtown May 14 LOL 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC