Students Protest Blue Light Installations
WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
Blue lights that are supposed to provide safety to Binghamton University students and others on Binghamton's west side are being protested. Dozens of BU students have been occupying the University's Couper Administration Building since about 1:30 p.m. April 27 saying the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on installing and maintaining the lights could be better spent elsewhere, especially given the prevalence of cell phones among students.
#1 23 hrs ago
LOLLLL. Dumbsh*t cheap jews from Long Island found something else to whine about.
If they were so smart, you wouldn't have ended up in a ghetto "university" like Binghamton.
United States
#2 22 hrs ago
the need for mental services for sure and counselling for these kids today.
