There are on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from 23 hrs ago, titled Students Protest Blue Light Installations. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

Blue lights that are supposed to provide safety to Binghamton University students and others on Binghamton's west side are being protested. Dozens of BU students have been occupying the University's Couper Administration Building since about 1:30 p.m. April 27 saying the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on installing and maintaining the lights could be better spent elsewhere, especially given the prevalence of cell phones among students.

