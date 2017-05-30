Students Encouraged to Ditch the Dump...

Students Encouraged to Ditch the Dumpster

Friday May 26

Collection bins are in place in each residence hall on the Vestal campus through May 29 for students to easily donate unwanted household items, textbooks and non-perishable food. The effort, dubbed: "Ditch the Dumpster" looks to coordinate on-campus groups for the benefit of the Binghamton area community.

