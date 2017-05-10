SO LONG: Lourdes' Daughters end 90 years of service Daughters of Charity came to manage Lourdes Hospital in 1925. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2px0uhP From left, Sisters Linda O'Rourke, Mary Rose DeDonata, Ellen Reilly, Fredrica Dunn pose for a photo during a reception at St. Thomas Aquinas School honoring their contributions to Lourdes Hospital as Daughters of Charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.