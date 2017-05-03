Snow in the forecast for parts of Ups...

Snow in the forecast for parts of Upstate NY, but will it stick?

There's snow in the forecast for parts of Upstate New York Sunday and Monday nights, but will it stick? "It's going to be cold enough to see some snow falling from the sky Sunday night and again Monday night," said Brian Donegan, a Weather Channel meteorologist in Cortland. "There could be some minor accumulation of slushy snow."

