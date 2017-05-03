Snow in the forecast for parts of Upstate NY, but will it stick?
There's snow in the forecast for parts of Upstate New York Sunday and Monday nights, but will it stick? "It's going to be cold enough to see some snow falling from the sky Sunday night and again Monday night," said Brian Donegan, a Weather Channel meteorologist in Cortland. "There could be some minor accumulation of slushy snow."
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in...
|3 hr
|Free ride
|2
|15 year old honor student
|3 hr
|Moms Mabley
|2
|life in prison for another cop
|3 hr
|Moms Mabley
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|3 hr
|Godzilla
|35
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|3 hr
|Godzilla
|79
|hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on!
|6 hr
|bowel movement
|3
|15 year old honor srudent
|Tue
|hurts dont it
|2
