Sex offender indicted on child porn counts
Sex offender indicted on child porn counts Reid Babcock was convicted in Vermont of sex crimes before he was charged in Broome County. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qWY0OZ A federal grand jury has indicted a Binghamton sex offender on two felony child pornography charges related to sexually explicit images downloaded from Internet and found on his cellphone.
