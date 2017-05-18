Sex offender indicted on child porn counts Reid Babcock was convicted in Vermont of sex crimes before he was charged in Broome County. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qWY0OZ A federal grand jury has indicted a Binghamton sex offender on two felony child pornography charges related to sexually explicit images downloaded from Internet and found on his cellphone.

