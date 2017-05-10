Sex offender gets federal child porn ...

Sex offender gets federal child porn charges

Sex offender gets federal child porn charges The U.S. Attorney's Office filed charges against Reid Babcock Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2py6RBv Nearly two weeks after a Binghamton sex offender was accused of possessing child porn on his cell phone, federal prosecutors have added new charges against him. Reid L. Babcock, 47, was charged Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office with felony counts of receipt and possession of child pornography, according to court records.

