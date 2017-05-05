Roughly 8,000 without power in Broome Rain and wind left customers without power in pockets throughout the county. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pe9atp Rain and wind left roughly a quarter of Vestal and nearly 8,000 customers total in Broome County without power Friday around 2 p.m. Traffic lights on the Vestal Parkway weren't working, and pockets of Maine, Johnson City, Vestal, Fenton and the city of Binghamton were without power.

