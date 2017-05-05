'Predatory' abuser gets 30 years to l...

'Predatory' abuser gets 30 years to life in prison

Saturday May 6

'Predatory' abuser gets 30 years to life in prison James Starnes was found guilty of sex abuse against three girls in Binghamton. Convicted of predatory sexual abuse, and just before a judge handed down a decades-long prison sentence, Binghamton resident James Starnes had nothing to say.

