'Predatory' abuser gets 30 years to life in prison James Starnes was found guilty of sex abuse against three girls in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pOm1Xk Convicted of predatory sexual abuse, and just before a judge handed down a decades-long prison sentence, Binghamton resident James Starnes had nothing to say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.