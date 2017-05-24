PEACEFUL PARADISE: 7-year-old gets room renovation Giavanna Bucci, 7, of Binghamton, has neurofibromatosis. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ridD3w Growing up, a child's bedroom is their sanctuary - a place to play, to rest and to enjoy some quiet time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.