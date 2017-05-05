Orton Ave. nightclub to shut down The nightclub was under threat of lockdown after the city said Thursday it could begin legal action. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pOC9Id The Orton Ave. nightclub issued a lockdown warning Thursday said on Friday it'll close its doors, roughly three weeks after a fatal shooting in the property's parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.