Orton Ave. nightclub to shut down
Orton Ave. nightclub to shut down The nightclub was under threat of lockdown after the city said Thursday it could begin legal action. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pOC9Id The Orton Ave. nightclub issued a lockdown warning Thursday said on Friday it'll close its doors, roughly three weeks after a fatal shooting in the property's parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officer charged
|8 hr
|BLM
|1
|15 year old honor student
|17 hr
|Wanker
|5
|heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in...
|18 hr
|your honor
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Thu
|Mulligan
|38
|life in prison for another cop
|Thu
|Moms Mabley
|3
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Thu
|Godzilla
|79
|hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on!
|Thu
|bowel movement
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC