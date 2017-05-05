Orton Ave. nightclub to shut down

Orton Ave. nightclub to shut down The nightclub was under threat of lockdown after the city said Thursday it could begin legal action. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pOC9Id The Orton Ave. nightclub issued a lockdown warning Thursday said on Friday it'll close its doors, roughly three weeks after a fatal shooting in the property's parking lot.

