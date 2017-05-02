Ogdensburg police officer awarded for...

Ogdensburg police officer awarded for life-saving heroics

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A city police officer has been honored with a state-wide public service award for risking his own life to pull a woman from the Oswegatchie River in September 2016. Ogdensburg Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 1 hr Mulligan 33
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 11 hr conklincolt 75
15 year old honor srudent 11 hr hurts dont it 2
life in prison for another cop 11 hr Timmy 2
are all occifers bad? 11 hr conklincolt 4
hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on! 12 hr emistaf 1
cops change their story 20 hr BLM alot more 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC