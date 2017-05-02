Ogdensburg police officer awarded for life-saving heroics
A city police officer has been honored with a state-wide public service award for risking his own life to pull a woman from the Oswegatchie River in September 2016. Ogdensburg Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|1 hr
|Mulligan
|33
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|11 hr
|conklincolt
|75
|15 year old honor srudent
|11 hr
|hurts dont it
|2
|life in prison for another cop
|11 hr
|Timmy
|2
|are all occifers bad?
|11 hr
|conklincolt
|4
|hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on!
|12 hr
|emistaf
|1
|cops change their story
|20 hr
|BLM alot more
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC