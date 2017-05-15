Nightclubs issued lockdown warning, zoninga
Nightclubs issued lockdown warning, zoning citation Nightclubs at 153 Susquehanna St. and 124 Broad Ave. received warnings from the city early May and late April. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qJmnzE Binghamton Mayor Richard David's administration issued a lockdown warning letter and a zoning citation to two after-hours clubs Friday, and said Monday the notices were part of a campaign to shut down all such clubs throughout the city.
