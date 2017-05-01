National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch For Central New York
The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Tornado Watch for Central New York through 10PM tonight. Here's what we know: Remember, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but that tornadoes have not yet been spotted.
