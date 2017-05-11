Music teacher, 65, left a legacy at Seton
Music teacher, 65, left a legacy at Seton James B. Wheeler, 65, of Endwell, died April 3. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2q6dUFF When he retired last year, James B. Wheeler's students wrote some of his favorite expressions on a guitar and gave it to him as a gift. That was Jim - a bit irreverent, a bit sarcastic, but good-natured, enthusiastic and encouraging at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lots of free parking downtown
|16 min
|PaytoParkisaJoke
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|1 hr
|GEORGE
|88
|John Jones is a Coward
|7 hr
|Barberisnotanoccu...
|4
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|Tom cawley
|45
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Wed
|conklincolt
|10
|Tenney celebrates
|Wed
|conklincolt
|4
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|May 8
|Heather
|34
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC