Murder Arrest: Accused shooter in cus...

Murder Arrest: Accused shooter in custody

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

MURDER ARREST: Accused shooter in custody Arrest in Fayette Street shooting death. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2roAZBB Jabari K. Ashe, a 21-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder in the April 28 death of Tyquan C. Gumbs, 26, according to Binghamton police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story) 3 hr JerkChicken 8
Lots of free parking downtown 4 hr ParkingReallyIsFree 4
[email protected] 9 hr Really 1
Chamber of Commerce 11 hr DontBuyLocal 1
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Tue AIPAC mohels 22
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Tue GEORGE 98
John Jones is a Coward May 15 nyb 6
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC