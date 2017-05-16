MURDER ARREST: Accused shooter in custody Arrest in Fayette Street shooting death. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2roAZBB Jabari K. Ashe, a 21-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder in the April 28 death of Tyquan C. Gumbs, 26, according to Binghamton police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.