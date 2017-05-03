Many Across the Southern Tier Still W...

Many Across the Southern Tier Still Without Power Following Storm

20 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: It's been a long couple of days for people in the Southern Tier who are still without power from Monday's storm. NYSEG continues to make progress, but as of this morning there are still more than 3,000 customers in the dark in both Broome and Chenango counties.

