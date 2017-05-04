LOCKDOWN: After-hours club gets warning after fatal shooting The Orton Avenue property was the site of an April 22 homicide. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2p9OjHO The City of Binghamton has issued a lockdown warning to the owner of an after-hours nightclub on Orton Avenue, which was the site of a gang-related shooting death nearly two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.