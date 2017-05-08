Hit-Run Death: Driver pleads guilty t...

Hit-Run Death: Driver pleads guilty to leavinga

RUN DEATH: Driver pleads guilty to leaving the scene Aizaz A. Siddiqui pleaded guilty in the Dec. 3 death of Stefani Lineva, a Binghamton University student. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pmWAbq DA Steve Cornwell discusses the charge against the man accused of a hit-and-run accident that killed a Binghamton University student.

