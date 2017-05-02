Gun charge sends man to prison
DEADLY SHOOTING: Man gets 10 years in prison for gun charge Marcell Harris pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the Oct. 8 death of Naheen Spencer. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qusm89 A Binghamton man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in state prison for possessing a firearm used in a shootout last year that killed one person, who was also armed at the time.
