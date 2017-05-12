Gangs in the Tier: Shooting cases have cast a spotlight
GANGS IN THE TIER: Shooting cases have cast a spotlight Gang activity in the Southern Tier is monitored by police, but recent shootings have put officers on alert. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2r9PecH A memorial sits outside 221 Main St. in Binghamton where 22-year-old Brandon Hernandez was fatally shot on April 22. Gunfire scattered a group outside an after-hours club on Binghamton's West Side in the predawn hours of April 22. In the parking lot, on Orton Avenue, police found 22-year-old Brandon Hernandez - the first of two men who would die in separate shootings a week apart.
