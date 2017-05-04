Freight Train Cars Derail at Binghamton Terminal
No serious damage was reported following a train derailment at the Norfolk Southern facility just outside the city of Binghamton. A few freight cars left the tracks at the Binghamton terminal in the town of Conklin.
