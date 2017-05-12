Fatal Shooting: Ray indicted on murder, weapona
FATAL SHOOTING: Ray indicted on murder, weapon charges Jihad Ray is a former member of the MacBallers gang, police said. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qadMEX A Binghamton man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge tied to a shooting outside an after-hours club on the city's West Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|5 hr
|CornSteveWall
|94
|Making millions at the BHA
|6 hr
|BHA Shame
|1
|Lots of free parking downtown
|7 hr
|LOL
|4
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|10 hr
|Queen
|45
|15 year old honor student
|18 hr
|MissAMD
|6
|ACLU sues Mississippi sheriff
|23 hr
|The Police
|2
|John Jones is a Coward
|Fri
|PunchDrunkMonk
|5
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC