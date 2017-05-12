Fatal Shooting: Ray indicted on murder, weapona

Fatal Shooting: Ray indicted on murde...

FATAL SHOOTING: Ray indicted on murder, weapon charges Jihad Ray is a former member of the MacBallers gang, police said. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qadMEX A Binghamton man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge tied to a shooting outside an after-hours club on the city's West Side.

