Endicott man indicted on federal chil...

Endicott man indicted on federal child sex crimes

9 hrs ago

Endicott man indicted on federal child sex crimes Richard Squires was indicted on 4 federal charges Wednesday in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rRsPC6 A federal grand jury indicted an Endicott man Wednesday on four felony charges tied to sexual exploitation of girls and child pornography.

