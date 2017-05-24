Endicott man indicted on federal child sex crimes Richard Squires was indicted on 4 federal charges Wednesday in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rRsPC6 A federal grand jury indicted an Endicott man Wednesday on four felony charges tied to sexual exploitation of girls and child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.