Endicott man, accused of sex crimes againsta

Endicott man, accused of sex crimes against girls, gets federal charges Richard M. Squires was charged in federal court with child porn and sexual exploitation of children. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2r9AwGE An Endicott man accused of sexually exploiting three girls has been charged with federal crimes that include possessing child pornography, according to federal court records unsealed Friday.

