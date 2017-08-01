Effective in Bradford County, Pa Until 5/1/2017 8:15 PM Est

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Broome County in central New York... Southern Madison County in central New York... Southeastern Cortland County in central New York... Tioga County in central New York... Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York... Chenango County in central New York... Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EDT * At 713 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cuyler to near Virgil to Willseyville to Barton to near Burlington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.