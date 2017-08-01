Effective in Bradford County, Pa Unti...

Effective in Bradford County, Pa Until 5/1/2017 8:15 PM Est

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WENY

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Broome County in central New York... Southern Madison County in central New York... Southeastern Cortland County in central New York... Tioga County in central New York... Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York... Chenango County in central New York... Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EDT * At 713 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cuyler to near Virgil to Willseyville to Barton to near Burlington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 18 min She Devil 74
News Students Protest Blue Light Installations 3 hr conklincolt 2
Patrick 12 hr mulligan 2
Patrick J Perry 13 hr thief 2
What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care 14 hr consumers right 3
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! Mon Mulligan 31
Remote car starter installed ba J&R in Binghamton Sun happy camper 421 2
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC