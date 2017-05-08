Driver impaired by drugs, deputies say The driver got his vehicle stuck in heavy brush and was found unconscious. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pnSPlO A Binghamton man is accused of driving under the influence of a depressant when his vehicle got stuck in heavy brush on a Kirkwood road, according to Broome County Sheriff's deputies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.