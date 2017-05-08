Driver impaired by drugs, deputies say

Driver impaired by drugs, deputies say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Driver impaired by drugs, deputies say The driver got his vehicle stuck in heavy brush and was found unconscious. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pnSPlO A Binghamton man is accused of driving under the influence of a depressant when his vehicle got stuck in heavy brush on a Kirkwood road, according to Broome County Sheriff's deputies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tenney celebrates 17 hr SocialismSux 2
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Tue Chuck 80
The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15) Mon Heather 34
News Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest... Sun Harper 9
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! May 7 QueenB 41
Ex-cop is charged and a community weeps May 6 JusticeForJordan 1
Police officer charged May 5 BLM 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC