Double Murder: Aaron Powell seeks to overturn his conviction

DOUBLE MURDER: Aaron Powell appeals his conviction Convicted double-murderer Aaron Powell seeks to overturn his conviction and life-in-prison sentence. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2runsZ4 Aaron Powell, who was found guilty on felony counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, turns his head after Judge Joseph Cawley handed down a sentence of life without parole on Wednesday at the Broome County Family and County Courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.