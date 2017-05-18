Double Murder: Aaron Powell seeks to overturn his conviction
DOUBLE MURDER: Aaron Powell appeals his conviction Convicted double-murderer Aaron Powell seeks to overturn his conviction and life-in-prison sentence. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2runsZ4 Aaron Powell, who was found guilty on felony counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, turns his head after Judge Joseph Cawley handed down a sentence of life without parole on Wednesday at the Broome County Family and County Courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|Joseph Garbarino
|50
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|9 hr
|GEORGE
|101
|The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story)
|Wed
|JerkChicken
|8
|Lots of free parking downtown
|Wed
|ParkingReallyIsFree
|4
|[email protected]
|Wed
|Really
|1
|Chamber of Commerce
|Wed
|DontBuyLocal
|1
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|Tue
|AIPAC mohels
|22
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC