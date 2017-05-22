Depression Risk Following Natural Dis...

Depression Risk Following Natural Disaster Can Be Predicted via Pupil Dilation

BINGHAMTON, NY Pupil dilation could identify which individuals are at greatest risk for depression following disaster-related stress, and help lead to targeted interventions, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Researchers at Binghamton University recruited 51 women who were living in the greater Binghamton, N.Y., area at the time of a catastrophic 2011 flood and who reported a life event indicating that they or their child had been impacted by the flood to some extent.

