Dancing with the Stars: Live' coming toa
'Dancing with the Stars: Live' coming to Binghamton Show slated for June 28 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qpRxbQ Professional dancer Sharna Burgess is expected to be part of the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights" tour coming to Binghamton on June 28. Rejoice, dance fans: The "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights" tour will cha-cha its way to the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton on June 28. The all-new production will showcase every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC's hit show "Dancing with the Stars" , including group numbers, duets and original pieces choreographed and creative directed by four-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|6 min
|conklincolt
|73
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care
|21 min
|consumers right
|3
|Patrick J Perry
|7 hr
|curious
|1
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|11 hr
|Mulligan
|31
|Remote car starter installed ba J&R in Binghamton
|Sun
|happy camper 421
|2
|Stick a fork in Binghamton, it's done.
|Sat
|LOL
|1
|Preston family blames Fred Akshar for arrest
|Apr 24
|Lol
|8
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC