Dancing with the Stars: Live' coming toa

'Dancing with the Stars: Live' coming to Binghamton Show slated for June 28 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qpRxbQ Professional dancer Sharna Burgess is expected to be part of the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights" tour coming to Binghamton on June 28. Rejoice, dance fans: The "Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights" tour will cha-cha its way to the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton on June 28. The all-new production will showcase every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC's hit show "Dancing with the Stars" , including group numbers, duets and original pieces choreographed and creative directed by four-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.