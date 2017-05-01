Dancing With The Stars Comes To Upstate New York
The live tour version of one of television's most popular long-running shows is making a couple of stops in Upstate New York. The "Dancing with the Stars - Hot Summer Night's Tour" is booked for the Palace Theater in Albany in Friday, June 23rd, and at the Broome County Arena in Binghamton for Wednesday, June 28th.
