Crime Roundup: Dog bite follows slashing, policea

Dog bit woman after she slashed man with knife, troopers say Police make arrests around the Southern Tier in different cases. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qWG0UR Two dogs bit an Endicott woman and the man she allegedly slashed with a kitchen knife, just as both people were trying to get out of an apartment where the alleged assault took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.