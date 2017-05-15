Companies Pledge to Support Binghamton Airport
A new program asks businesses to sign a pledge to book 50 percent or more flights through the local airport, promote the company's use of BGM on social media and book all flights through Broome County if they are within $100 of the ticket price of competing airports. Currently, no commercial flights are using the local airport as runway improvements are being worked on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|22
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|15 hr
|GEORGE
|98
|The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story)
|15 hr
|owd0924
|4
|John Jones is a Coward
|Mon
|nyb
|6
|Making millions at the BHA
|Mon
|LOL
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Mon
|IndsideHer
|46
|Lots of free parking downtown
|May 14
|LOL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC