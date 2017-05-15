Companies Pledge to Support Binghamto...

Companies Pledge to Support Binghamton Airport

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A new program asks businesses to sign a pledge to book 50 percent or more flights through the local airport, promote the company's use of BGM on social media and book all flights through Broome County if they are within $100 of the ticket price of competing airports. Currently, no commercial flights are using the local airport as runway improvements are being worked on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) 7 hr AIPAC mohels 22
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 15 hr GEORGE 98
The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story) 15 hr owd0924 4
John Jones is a Coward Mon nyb 6
Making millions at the BHA Mon LOL 3
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! Mon IndsideHer 46
Lots of free parking downtown May 14 LOL 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC