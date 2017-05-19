Club owners charged with illegal alco...

Club owners charged with illegal alcohol sales, in wake of homicides

Friday May 19

The operators of an after-hours club in Binghamton were charged Friday with illegal sales of alcohol, nearly a month after two deadly shootings that brought such underground businesses into scrutiny by local officials.

