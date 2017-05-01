City Homicides: 'Proactive police measures' to bea

CITY HOMICIDES: 'Proactive police measures' to be outlined Two gun-related homicides a week apart happened in the City of Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qpKZtD Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski speaks during a news conference where it was announced that Aizaz A. Siddiqui was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of Stefani Lineva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.