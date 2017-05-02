Checking the facts: Lessons from our Truth-Seeker seminar
Databases abound, and readers can use them to check public officials' claims, or see where reporters are getting their numbers. Checking the facts: Lessons from our Truth-Seeker seminar Databases abound, and readers can use them to check public officials' claims, or see where reporters are getting their numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on!
|1 hr
|NYSEG
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|6 hr
|GuiltyAsCharged
|77
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|12 hr
|Mulligan
|33
|15 year old honor srudent
|22 hr
|hurts dont it
|2
|life in prison for another cop
|22 hr
|Timmy
|2
|are all occifers bad?
|22 hr
|conklincolt
|4
|cops change their story
|Tue
|BLM alot more
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC