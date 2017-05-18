Charlie Ahearn on Documenting the Rise of Hip-Hop

Charlie Ahearn talks about his new work and memories of the beginnings of hip-hop ahead of his exhibition at P.P.O.W. Gallery and movie screening at Metrograph. Charlie Ahearn, "Scratch DJ " , silkscreen on canvas 24 x 34 inches Before hip-hop became popular worldwide, Charlie Ahearn was there with his camera, taking pictures and documenting the nascent art form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.