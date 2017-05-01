BU students protest city security measures

Binghamton U. students protest city security measures Binghamton University students have entered the fifth day of a sit-in in the Couper Administration Building. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2poORNa Binghamton University students entered the fifth day of a sit-in in the Couper Administration Building on Monday as they protest security measures the school is mulling instituting on the West Side of Binghamton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.