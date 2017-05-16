BU Art Museum extends Glaser exhibits

18 hrs ago

Binghamton U. Art Museum extends Glaser exhibits Glaser is best known for his commercial work but exhibits show another side of his creativity Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qpDXrB The Binghamton University Art Museum will extend its current exhibits "Milton Glaser: Modulated Patterns" and "The Piero Project" though June 9. The Main Gallery and the Susan M. Reifer and Stanley J. Reifer Mezzanine Gallery feature artwork by American graphic designer and illustrator Milton Glaser. The Main Gallery is showing sketches, prints and printed designs, curated and designed by Blazo Kovacevic, assistant professor of art and design at Binghamton University.

