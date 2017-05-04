Broome woman, 84, dedicated life to family,a

Broome woman's life dedicated to family, friends, faith Barbara J. McKane, 84, of Chenango Bridge, died on March 19. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pKBjw0 The Chenango Bridge woman, 84, compiled more than 30 large albums of photos during her lifetime and stored them away in cabinets, underneath her bed and in closets. "It was one of her greatest loves," said David McKane, one of her three sons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.