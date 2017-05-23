Binghamton Unveils This Season's Pavi...

Binghamton Unveils This Season's Paving Plans

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

That includes 9.86 miles of milling and paving, over four miles of preventative maintenance paving and .75 of a miles of full street reconstruction. In addition to the highly visible paving work, crews will be doing $4.32 million in underground utility upgrades like water and sewer line replacement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) 47 min jts 10
Broome County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 2 hr Almost 3
Disjointed speaking style indicates cognitive d... 7 hr nut job 2
Police Forces Are Sending A Message 7 hr not in my backyard 3
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... Wed GodFather 9
[email protected] Tue conklincolt 4
Tenney is official part of DC swamp! Tue conklincolt 5
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC