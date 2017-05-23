Binghamton Unveils This Season's Paving Plans
That includes 9.86 miles of milling and paving, over four miles of preventative maintenance paving and .75 of a miles of full street reconstruction. In addition to the highly visible paving work, crews will be doing $4.32 million in underground utility upgrades like water and sewer line replacement.
