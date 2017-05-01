Binghamton Students Take Pride In Keeping Neighborhood Clean
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: A group of Binghamton students are taking pride in their community. Binghamton High School students and Broome County's Promise Zone put their rakes to the pavement and cleaned their neighborhood.
