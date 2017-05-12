Binghamton man's remains found in Pa., troopersa

Binghamton man's remains found in Pa....

Binghamton man's remains found in Pa., troopers say Jaime Nieves was reported missing in early December. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ra727k The remains of a Binghamton man who went missing in December were found Tuesday in Susquehanna County, according to Pennsylvania state police.

