After fight turns to deadly stabbing, man gets 16 years in prison
After fight turns to deadly stabbing, man gets 16 years in prison Juan Lopez-Laboy apologized for taking the victim's life in a fight. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pBqybI Juan Lopez-Laboy pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Santos Echevarria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Jones is a Coward
|2 hr
|PunchDrunkMonk
|3
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|5 hr
|Justice
|85
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Wed
|conklincolt
|10
|Tenney celebrates
|Wed
|conklincolt
|4
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|May 8
|Heather
|34
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|May 7
|QueenB
|41
|Ex-cop is charged and a community weeps
|May 6
|JusticeForJordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC